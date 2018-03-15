HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is investigating the state lottery for its handling of a series of scandals and the following disciplinary action taken against employees.

DCP Commissioner Michelle Seagull said Wednesday the department will open a wide-ranging investigation into the Connecticut Lottery Corp., as requested by legislators.

The lottery has faced several setbacks in recent years, including a botched drawing Jan. 1 that wrongly excluded 100,000 ticket buyers. The mistake cost the state close to $1 million.

The DCP says it will ask the lottery to end all disciplinary actions taken against employees for the Jan. 1 drawing, pending its investigation.

Lottery officials had no comment on the investigation Wednesday. Chelsea Turner, interim president and Lottery Corp. CEO, says officials will meet Thursday to draft a response.