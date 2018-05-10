HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s education commissioner says new legislation could help boost the number of minority teachers the state has been struggling to raise for decades.

In Connecticut, less than 9 percent of public school teachers are African-American or Latino, while 44 percent of the students are nonwhite.

States across the country have been taking steps to recruit and develop teacher workforces that better reflect the makeup of their student bodies.

Commissioner Dianna Wentzell said Thursday that the legislation approved this week could help by changing some requirements for teacher certification and improving coordination with other state agencies to identify teacher candidates.

The office of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he will review the bill in the coming days.