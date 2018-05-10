HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s education commissioner says new legislation could help boost the number of minority teachers the state has been struggling to raise for decades.
In Connecticut, less than 9 percent of public school teachers are African-American or Latino, while 44 percent of the students are nonwhite.
States across the country have been taking steps to recruit and develop teacher workforces that better reflect the makeup of their student bodies.
Commissioner Dianna Wentzell said Thursday that the legislation approved this week could help by changing some requirements for teacher certification and improving coordination with other state agencies to identify teacher candidates.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Freed detainees head home for big welcome, featuring Trump VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
The office of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he will review the bill in the coming days.