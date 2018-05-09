HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to close out the legislative session for the last time.
The two-term Democrat, who is not seeking re-election, is scheduled to address a joint session of the General Assembly at shortly after midnight, early Thursday morning.
Lawmakers still have a host of bills to vote on before the deadline, including a revised state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Democratic and Republican legislative leaders announced late Wednesday afternoon they have reached a bipartisan agreement changes to the second year of the two-year, $41.3 billion budget.
Malloy will likely focus his midnight address on his tenure as governor, which has been marked by state budget challenges.
While he’s had some clashes with lawmakers, Democrats credit Malloy with making lasting fiscal changes.