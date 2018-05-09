Share story

By
The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to close out the legislative session for the last time.

The two-term Democrat, who is not seeking re-election, is scheduled to address a joint session of the General Assembly at shortly after midnight, early Thursday morning.

Lawmakers still have a host of bills to vote on before the deadline, including a revised state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Democratic and Republican legislative leaders announced late Wednesday afternoon they have reached a bipartisan agreement changes to the second year of the two-year, $41.3 billion budget.

Malloy will likely focus his midnight address on his tenure as governor, which has been marked by state budget challenges.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

While he’s had some clashes with lawmakers, Democrats credit Malloy with making lasting fiscal changes.

SUSAN HAIGH