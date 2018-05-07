HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers have agreed to require Connecticut school districts to teach students about the Holocaust and other genocides.

The House of Representatives voted 147-0 in favor of the bill following a somber and poignant debate Monday. The bill previously cleared the Senate and now moves to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s desk.

Democratic Rep. Andrew Fleischmann of West Hartford says the state Department of Education has made available an optional course on genocide for districts to teach, but many have not used it. He says it’s “a uniquely terrible crime that is deserving of unique attention,” and therefore should be required as part of the social studies curriculum.

Some lawmakers voiced concern about the lack of awareness among young people regarding the Holocaust and an uptick in anti-Semitic acts.