HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Legislation adding a $12 annual surcharge on insurance policies of every Connecticut residential homeowner to help those homeowners with crumbling foundations is moving to the governor’s desk.

The state Senate on Wednesday, the final day of the legislative session, voted 19-17 in favor of the bill.

Republican Sen. Tony Guglielmo (Goo-lee-AH’-moh) of Stafford Springs, a 26-year-veteran of the General Assembly, says the legislation is the most important bill he has ever sought for his district. He says families are struggling to cover the $100,000 to $200,000 cost of replacing a concrete foundation.

Opponents questioned why other entities, including the federal government aren’t helping to cover the cost.

The fee is projected to generate $10 million annually over the next 10 years.

The foundations are failing due to an iron sulfide.