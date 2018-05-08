HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are still trying to reach a bipartisan state budget agreement before the legislative adjourns.
Democratic and Republican legislative leaders and staff were meeting Tuesday, off and on. The General Assembly is scheduled to wrap up at midnight Wednesday.
The two sides are trying to reach a deal on what changes should be made to the second year of the two-year, $41.3 billion budget they approved last year. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM’-his KLEHR’-ih-dehs) said they revised their plan again on Tuesday to restore health insurance coverage for 13,000 low income working parents on the HUSKY A program, in hopes to reaching a deal.
But Republicans have threatened to call a vote on their budget.