HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers are pitching the idea of introducing electronic tolls on Connecticut’s interstate highways.

Neighboring states all have tolls and lawmakers who spoke at a news conference Monday said they are needed locally to help pay for transportation projects.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has stepped up warnings about the looming insolvency of the state’s main transportation fund.

Democratic state Rep. Tony Guerrera, House chair of the Transportation Committee, said tolls would help to address the poor state of many roads and bridges.

Tolls were eliminated in Connecticut following a crash in Stratford that killed seven people in 1983.