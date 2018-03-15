HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut legislator accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl hasn’t resigned a week after he said he would, prompting the speaker of the house to seek disciplinary action.

The Hartford Courant reports Democratic Rep. Angel Arce of Hartford has yet to resign since his March 7 announcement. Fellow legislators called for him to step down after the newspaper published a series of texts the 57-year-old allegedly sent to the teen in 2015.

The texts mentioned keeping secrets between the two and included, “you are so beautiful and gorgeous.”

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz’s press secretary said Thursday he has asked his legal counsel to research disciplinary and expulsion options available.

Arce and his lawyer could not be reached for comment.