HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut House of Representatives has taken a step toward attempting to avert a threatened strike by about 2,500 workers who care for people with intellectual disabilities.
Lawmakers voted 88-62 on Wednesday in favor of legislation that increases funding to about 170 nonprofit agencies operating group homes and day programs throughout the state. That money is supposed to be used to provide a $14.75 an hour minimum wage and a 5 percent increase for those workers already earning more than $14.75 an hour.
The bill now awaits Senate approval.
Workers are set to walk off the job on Monday if no funding agreement is reached. Democratic Rep. Mike D’Agostino of Hamden says the workers have not had a raise since 2004.
But opponents questioned where the money will come from.