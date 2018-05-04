Nation & World Connecticut court vacates murder conviction of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, orders new trial Originally published May 4, 2018 at 12:40 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut court vacates murder conviction of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, orders new trial. The Associated Press Next StoryWith Mars InSight, NASA journeys into the Red Planet’s deepest mysteries Previous StoryGOP candidate sues Trump-backed rival in Ohio US Senate race