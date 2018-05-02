CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and University System says he’s not resigning, despite calls for him to step down after a regional higher education accreditation organization rejected a plan to consolidate Connecticut’s 12 community colleges into a single institution.

Mark Ojakian (oh-JAY’-kee-an) says he plans keep working with the Commission on Institutions of Higher Education to come up with a way to pursue the merger plan.

The Hartford Courant reports how the Central Connecticut State University Faculty Senate is calling for Ojakian’s resignation and a complete stop to the merger proposal.

The faculty also wants the Board of Regents for Higher Education to oppose any proposal to increase student tuition or close any community college campus, two things Ojakian has warned may be necessary without the merger.