MIAMI (AP) — A notorious Florida conman will serve his 20-year sentence in solitary at the infamous federal “Supermax” prison — at his own request.

A federal judge granted Jimmy Sabatino’s request during a Monday hearing in Miami. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Sabatino told federal Judge Joan Lenard the only way to stop him from committing cons is to keep him from contacting the outside world.

Sabatino pleaded guilty to running a $10 million fraud from his cell at Miami’s federal jail where he was being held for an earlier fraud. In his latest con, the 41-year-old Gambino crime family associate used smuggled cellphones to dupe luxury retailers to send jewelry, watches and other items to his outside co-conspirators.

“Supermax” is in Colorado and holds some of the nation’s worst criminals.