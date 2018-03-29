HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty is apologizing for failing to protect female employees who say they were harassed by her former chief of staff.
Current chief of staff Timothy Daly says the Democratic congresswoman on Thursday also personally repaid the federal government $5,000 in severance paid to now-fired Tony Baker.
Esty says in a statement responding to a Hearst Connecticut Media article she was “horrified and angry” to learn in 2016 a former employee had been harassed and physically harmed. She says she launched an internal review and learned “the threat of violence was not an isolated incident” in her office.
A spokesman for Baker tells Hearst he denies punching the female employee.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
Daly says Esty was advised to sign a non-disclosure agreement with Baker but now believes it’s moot.