BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s Republican congressman is calling for a county teachers union president to resign after a social media post in which he joked about a train collision in Virginia involving GOP members of Congress.
The Baltimore Sun reports Harford County Education Association President Ryan Burbey on Wednesday shared a story on Facebook about the collision with the comment, “Karma.”
The train struck a garbage truck, killing one person on the truck.
In a statement, Rep. Andy Harris calls Burbey’s post “toxic, blindly partisan rhetoric.” Harris says Burbey should resign and apologize.
The Sun reports Burbey issued a statement saying he wasn’t aware anyone was hurt when he made the post. He has replaced it with an apology describing his remark as “insensitive.”
He says he won’t resign.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com