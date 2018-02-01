BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s Republican congressman is calling for a county teachers union president to resign after a social media post in which he joked about a train collision in Virginia involving GOP members of Congress.

The Baltimore Sun reports Harford County Education Association President Ryan Burbey on Wednesday shared a story on Facebook about the collision with the comment, “Karma.”

The train struck a garbage truck, killing one person on the truck.

In a statement, Rep. Andy Harris calls Burbey’s post “toxic, blindly partisan rhetoric.” Harris says Burbey should resign and apologize.

The Sun reports Burbey issued a statement saying he wasn’t aware anyone was hurt when he made the post. He has replaced it with an apology describing his remark as “insensitive.”

He says he won’t resign.

