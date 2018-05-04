NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A congressman in Virginia says Congress may consider a proposal to allow military base closings but only if localities approve.
The Virginian-Pilot reports U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman said Thursday that he would support a proposal addressing the military’s concern of money being wasted on unnecessary facilities. He said the plan would be limited to small bases or “tangential facilities” identified by the Pentagon. He says communities would have to agree to the closures.
The Pilot reports that Hampton Roads officials and lawmakers historically have been wary about the idea of military base closures. The region has 40 percent of its economy tied to defense and other federal spending. Wittman says the plan could be an amendment to the 2019 defense spending bill.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com