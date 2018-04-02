CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins says President Donald Trump will visit West Virginia for the second time this year.

Jenkins says he’ll join the president for a scheduled roundtable in Greenbrier County on Thursday. A statement released by Jenkins’ office didn’t disclose the location or reason for the president’s visit.

Jenkins says the visit will highlight the president’s “work to create jobs and opportunities for West Virginians and all Americans.”

In early February, Trump spoke at the House and Senate Republicans’ annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort.

Jenkins, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, says this will be the Republican president’s fourth visit to his district in southern West Virginia.