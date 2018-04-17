LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Democrats competing in a crowded congressional primary in central Kentucky will take their case directly to the voters in a televised debate.

The hour-long debate Wednesday night will feature Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, retired fighter pilot Amy McGrath and state Sen. Reggie Thomas.

They are running for the seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

The debate will air on WLEX-TV and will be moderated by Matt Jones.

The Democratic contest in the 6th District is shaping up as the state’s highest-profile election this year as Barr tries to hold his seat in what has been a swing district. The district has flipped between the two major political parties five times since 1979.

Barr won the seat when he ousted Democratic incumbent Ben Chandler in 2012.