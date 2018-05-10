NEW YORK (AP) — Federal election officials ruled that a New York congressional candidate can use campaign funds for child care expenses.
The Federal Election Commission voted 4-0 on Thursday to allow the expenditure by Liuba Grechen Shirley. She is running in a Democratic primary in the Long Island district currently represented by Republican Rep. Peter King.
The FEC had previously allowed the use of campaign funds for child care in certain cases.
Newsday reports that Grechen Shirley has paid a baby-sitter $22 an hour from campaign funds to watch her two children, ages 2 and 3, while she ran for office and her husband worked in Manhattan.
In a Facebook post, Grechen Shirley called the ruling “a game changer for moms and working parents across the country.”