SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce is returning to the baseball diamond to prepare for a congressional charity game the year after a gunman opened fire on a practice session for Republican lawmakers.

The Republican congressman said Wednesday’s baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, took place under a drizzle. Pearce says he remains grateful to Capitol and local police who killed a gunman that had opened fire on June 14, 2017, at the same park.

As he runs for governor of New Mexico, Pearce says he is focused on improving school security and police responses to mass shootings rather than gun control efforts that involve constitutional hurdles.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was severely wounded in the 2017 attack and spoke this week about his ambitions to return to baseball after more rehabilitation.