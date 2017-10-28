U.S. combat deaths illustrate how a law passed shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has been stretched to permit warfare against Islamic militant groups scattered across the Muslim world.

WASHINGTON — A Navy SEAL, killed alongside civilians in a January raid on a village in Yemen. Another SEAL, killed while accompanying Somali forces on a May raid. And four Army soldiers, dead in an ambush this month in Niger.

These U.S. combat deaths — along with those of about 10 service members killed this year in Afghanistan and Iraq — illustrate how a law passed shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has been stretched to permit open-ended warfare against Islamic militant groups scattered across the Muslim world.

The law, commonly called the AUMF, on its face provided congressional authorization to use military force only against nations, groups or individuals responsible for the attacks. But while the specific enemy that lawmakers were thinking about in September 2001 was the original al-Qaida and its Taliban host in Afghanistan, three presidents of both parties have since invoked the 9/11 war authority to justify battle against Islamic militants in many other places.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as lawmakers renew a debate over whether they should update and replace that law, revitalizing Congress’ constitutionally assigned role of making fundamental decisions about going to war.

Obstacles to reaching a consensus on new parameters for a war-authorization law look more daunting than ever. Previous efforts collapsed under disagreements between lawmakers opposed to restricting the executive branch’s interpretation of its current wartime powers and those unwilling to vote for a new blank check for a forever war.

Adding to the political headwinds, two of the Republican lawmakers most interested in drafting a new war-authorization law are lame ducks and estranged from the White House: Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who has proposed a new war-authorization bill with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. Both Republican senators, who have said they will not seek re-election, have publicly denounced Trump in recent weeks as dangerously unfit to be the commander in chief.

As the 9/11 war enters its 17th year, questions about the scope and limits of presidential war-making powers are taking on new urgency. Trump is giving the Pentagon and the CIA broader latitude to pursue counterterrorism drone strikes and commando raids away from traditional battlefields. Two government officials said Trump had recently signed his new rules for such kill-or-capture counterterrorism operations, without major changes to an interagency agreement first described last month by The New York Times.

Under the Obama-era rules, there was individualized high-level vetting of proposed strikes, and targets had to pose a specific threat, as individuals, to Americans. Under the new Trump rules, the administration will instead approve a “persistent campaign of direct action” for various countries where Islamic militants are operating, without higher-level review of particular strikes, and targets may include any suspected member of a group deemed covered by the 9/11 war authorization.

While the Trump administration decided to keep an Obama-era requirement of “near certainty” that no civilians would be killed, it reduced the required level of confidence that the intended target was present in a strike zone from “near certainty” to “reasonable certainty,” one official said.

NBC News reported last week that the Trump administration was exploring arming the surveillance drones that now fly over Niger and Mali in search of suspected Islamic militants. The new rules could also permit the Pentagon to carry out offensive ground-combat operations in North and West Africa, escalating deployments that key lawmakers seem to have been only dimly aware of before the deaths of the four soldiers this month.

On April 6, Trump ordered airstrikes against Syrian government forces as punishment for using chemical weapons, without going to Congress or the U.N. for permission. His administration refused to answer questions about why it thought he had lawful authority to carry out such an act of war unilaterally.

A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit recently revealed that Trump’s legal team did draft and internally circulate a seven-page, unsigned memo analyzing a legal basis for potential military action against Syria. While the memo is undated, Justice Department lawyers said it was probably produced April 6, the day of the strikes.

The existence of the April 6 memo came to light via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by Protect Democracy, a government watchdog group founded by former Obama administration lawyers. On Thursday, the group filed a new lawsuit for documents that could reveal whether the Trump administration has developed any analysis about a legal basis for a potential pre-emptive attack on North Korea.

Protect Democracy’s executive director, Ian Bassin, said the Senate should ask the top Trump administration witnesses on Monday to explain their understanding of Trump’s powers to unilaterally start or expand wars beyond those linked to the much-stretched 9/11 war authorization law. “Senator Corker may be worried about the lack of adult day care in the White House, but the framers actually assigned those duties to Congress,” Bassin said, invoking the chairman’s rejoinder to Trump’s insults on Twitter earlier this month.