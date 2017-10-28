MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Religious congregations and other groups are forming the New Hampshire Immigrant Solidarity Network to support immigrants threatened with deportation.

The group is holding a ceremony on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Anne-St. Augustin Church in Manchester. The ceremony will include a twilight march to the Norris Cotton Federal Building, where the local office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is housed.

Network members say they’ve pledged to respond to fear and anxiety in the community as a result of an increase in immigration enforcement. They want to accompany immigrants who have to report to ICE, provide sanctuary in houses of worship for people fearing detention, and show support for people who are detained.

The network was convened by the Granite State Organizing Project.