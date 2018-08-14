Share story

By
The Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Six major opposition parties in Congo that have registered candidates for December’s long-delayed presidential election are discussing putting forward a joint candidate.

Opposition leaders say in a statement that such a decision would come in September after the constitutional court publishes a list of approved candidates.

The parties include Congo’s largest opposition party behind Felix Tshisekedi, the Movement for the Liberation of Congo party behind former Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba and the Ensemble party behind Moise Katumbi.

The opposition is up against President Joseph Kabila’s chosen candidate, former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

The joint statement also calls for the participation in the elections of Katumbi, who says Congo’s government blocked him from returning to the country to register as a candidate. The government has denied it.

