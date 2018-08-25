KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health ministry says two of the 10 people who were the first to receive an experimental treatment for the Ebola virus have recovered, and monitoring could show what role the treatment played.
The head of the World Health Organization congratulates Congo’s government for making several experimental treatments available in the Ebola outbreak, calling it “a global first, and a ray of hope for people with the disease.”
The two people received the mAb114 treatment isolated from a survivor of an Ebola outbreak in 1995.
WHO on Friday said Ebola has spread to an area of high security risk, a “pivotal” moment in the outbreak that endangers the health of medical teams. Several armed groups roam Congo’s northeast.
Congo says 77 Ebola cases are confirmed, including 39 deaths.