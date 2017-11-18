MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A confused motorist has driven onto a train platform in suburban New York.
Newsday reports that a gray sedan was driven onto the westbound Long Island Rail Road platform in Mineola at about 5 p.m. Saturday.
The car’s front wheels ended up dangling over the tracks.
Train service was briefly disrupted while police hauled the car away. The driver was not injured.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Seattle-Dublin nonstop flights to begin in May 2018
The LIRR says there was no damage to the platform.
No details about the errant driver were immediately available.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com