ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a confrontation between an off-duty officer and a St. Louis bar patron has led to a shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at least one person was hospitalized after shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the bar in the southern party of the city. Police aren’t saying who fired the shots, who was hit or what the confrontation was about.

A media briefing is planned for Friday morning.