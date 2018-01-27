RENO, Nev. (AP) — Dozens of meteorologists who prepare forecasts delivered on newscasts gathered at a weather conference at Lake Tahoe to learn the latest climate research and discuss ways to make it meaningful for viewers.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the Operation Sierra Storm conference this week was started for TV meteorologists, but it has evolved to include leading climate scientists.

Earth system scientist Noah Diffenbaugh was invited by the organizers to present his research and lead discussion aimed at helping meteorologists translate complex and important issues such as global warming to TV audiences.

Angela Fritz, the deputy weather editor for the Washington Post, says it’s critical for meteorologists to be able to accurately and effectively communicate climate change issues to people.

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com