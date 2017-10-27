FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has opted for “Justice High” as the new moniker for a school named after a Confederate general.
The Fairfax County school board voted back in July to rename J.E.B. Stuart High School in Falls Church. But it delayed choice of a new name to solicit input from families inside the school’s attendance boundaries.
The community’s top choice was to remove “J.E.B.” and be known simply as “Stuart High.” But in a 7-4 vote, the board opted for its own idea of Justice High.
The board considered and rejected two other names suggested by the community —Louis Mendez, a decorated World War II veteran and education advocate, and former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Most Read Stories
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say
Changing the name could cost as much as $900,000.