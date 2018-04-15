MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is holding a public forum in Montpelier on election cybersecurity.

The event takes place Thursday, April 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pavilion Auditorium.

Condos says “ensuring free and fair elections has become increasingly complicated” at a time of technological advances and the growing cyber threat from foreign adversaries.

He says the public, media, state and local officials and other interested people are invited to attend the forum to learn what the state is doing to safeguard votes.

Condos will be joined at the event by a representative of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as well as the deputy secretary of state and the state elections director.