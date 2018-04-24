WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving fire at a southern New Jersey condominium complex has displaced more than 50 residents.

But the cause of the fire at Willingboro Square remains under investigation.

The blaze started around 4:15 p.m. Monday in a corner unit of the complex in Willingboro. Dozens of firefighters soon responded and were able to bring the blaze under control in about 90 minutes.

One firefighter and one resident were taken to the hospital for evaluation but were later released. Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The displaced residents were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.