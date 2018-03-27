SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Residents in a Connecticut retirement community are at odds over a plan to euthanize a flock of geese living in the area.
In a notice sent to residents, the Spring Lake Village association in Southington says the goose population has gotten out of control. The association is giving residents until April 6 to vote yes or no on a proposal to euthanize the animals.
Resident Susan Sullivan says she was “appalled” when she received the notice.
Another resident, Virginia Nichols, tells WTNH-TV the geese leave their droppings on people’s lawns. “It’s a problem,” she says.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
The condo association has not responded to requests for comment.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says euthanizing would need state approval. The goose meat would be donated to local soup kitchens.