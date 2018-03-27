SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Residents in a Connecticut retirement community are at odds over a plan to euthanize a flock of geese living in the area.

In a notice sent to residents, the Spring Lake Village association in Southington says the goose population has gotten out of control. The association is giving residents until April 6 to vote yes or no on a proposal to euthanize the animals.

Resident Susan Sullivan says she was “appalled” when she received the notice.

Another resident, Virginia Nichols, tells WTNH-TV the geese leave their droppings on people’s lawns. “It’s a problem,” she says.

The condo association has not responded to requests for comment.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says euthanizing would need state approval. The goose meat would be donated to local soup kitchens.