FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Officials say conditions at a wastewater treatment plant in a Maryland city have improved amid heavy rain and flooding.

State Environment department spokesman Jay Apperson tells The Frederick News-Post an inspector reported that conditions at Frederick’s plant were improving early Friday. But, a forecast for more rainfall in the afternoon and evening could create additional problems.

Rain that soaked the region beginning Tuesday night caused the plant to take on more water than it could handle. Millions of gallons of untreated water were diverted into Carroll Creek to prevent equipment failure, and city officials asked residents to curtail nonessential water use.

Frederick Public Information Coordinator Patti Mullins said early Friday the city’s order had not been lifted and that officials are monitoring the situation.

