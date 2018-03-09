RIVER FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A former student at Concordia University Chicago has filed an updated lawsuit accusing the school of negligence and failing to protect its student athletes from sex abuse by a head baseball coach.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the 28-year-old former Concordia pitcher filed the lawsuit Thursday against the university and former coach Spiro Lempesis. The coach has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty in December of sexually assaulting a teen who later became one of his players at the River Forest university. That player is the plaintiff in this lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Lempesis coerced the player into sex acts from 2008-09. It also alleges Concordia didn’t properly investigate misconduct nor follow procedures to protect student athletes from predatory coaches.

Lempesis’ lawyer says the acts were consensual. The university declined to comment citing pending litigation.

