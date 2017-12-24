BOSTON (AP) — Boston is gearing up for the new year with another festive — if frigid — First Night celebration.

Events begin just before midday on New Year’s Eve and run through midnight. Highlights include open-air concerts, puppet theater, a “people’s procession” through the city, ice skating on Boston Common’s popular Frog Pond and fireworks to ring in 2018 with a bang.

Organizers say all of the family-friendly events will be free of charge to the public.

Police are cautioning Dec. 31 revelers to take care where they park, as a number of downtown streets around Copley Square will be closed to traffic.

Festivities will continue on New Year’s Day with musical performances and an outdoor science festival.