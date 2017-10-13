TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Lawmakers and youth advocates are raising concerns that foster children are suffering from a sharp reduction in psychiatric residential treatment facilities and shorter stays in them.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the number of such facilities dropped from 17 to 8 from 2011 to this August, while the available beds shrank 65 percent. The data was provided Tuesday to an oversight panel at the Statehouse.
Foster care contractors say waits for admission ranged from two weeks to more than a month, depending on the child’s sex and level of need. The average stay also is shorter. Foster care contractor St. Francis says it’s dropped to 45 days now from 120 in 2011.
Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly, of Topeka, says children “may well need months of safety, security and treatment.”
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
___
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com