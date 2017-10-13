TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Lawmakers and youth advocates are raising concerns that foster children are suffering from a sharp reduction in psychiatric residential treatment facilities and shorter stays in them.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the number of such facilities dropped from 17 to 8 from 2011 to this August, while the available beds shrank 65 percent. The data was provided Tuesday to an oversight panel at the Statehouse.

Foster care contractors say waits for admission ranged from two weeks to more than a month, depending on the child’s sex and level of need. The average stay also is shorter. Foster care contractor St. Francis says it’s dropped to 45 days now from 120 in 2011.

Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly, of Topeka, says children “may well need months of safety, security and treatment.”

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com