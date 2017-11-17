JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man has been charged with concealing a homicide in the shooting death of a woman who had been reported missing.

The Will County sheriff’s office on Friday announced Jeremy Boshears of Coal City was charged Friday in connection with the disappearance of Kaitlyn Kearns.

An attorney for the 32-year-old Boshears’ could not immediately be reached for comment and the Will County state’s attorney’s office said additional charges could still be filed in the case.

Investigators located 24-year-old Kaitlyn Kearns’s body and her SUV during an overnight search in a rural area of Kankakee County. She was reported missing Tuesday after being last seen early Monday at a bar in Joliet where she was a bartender.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office confirms that Kearns suffered a single gunshot wound to her head.