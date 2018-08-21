THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Almost all trains in and around Amsterdam and its busy airport have been halted by a problem with one of the rail operator’s traffic management systems, stranding thousands of passengers.
The system crashed at the end of Tuesday afternoon and again later in the evening after the initial problem had been solved.
Long queues have formed for buses and taxis at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and trains operator NS gave out free tea and coffee to passengers stuck at the Dutch capital’s stations.
NS is appealing to passengers to find other ways of getting to their destination and to postpone any planned train journeys.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort
NS says it is not clear when the problem will be solved and trains will resume running.