NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Several complaints have been filed against a Mississippi city for privately negotiating a contract that increases garbage collection prices by 25 percent.

The Clarion-Ledger reported Monday that the private negotiation of the contract by Natchez officials may have violated the state’s open meetings act. The Mississippi Justice Institute, an arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, filed a complaint against Natchez with the Mississippi Ethics Commission last week. An attorney in Natchez, Paul D. Sullivan, and the local newspaper, The Natchez Democrat, have also filed complaints.

The commission has two weeks to determine if it will investigate the matter. The contract was approved last week. City officials say Mississippi allows private contract negotiations for business expansions or relocations. City attorney Bob Latham wasn’t available to comment to The Clarion-Ledger.

