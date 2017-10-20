GAYLORD, Minn. (AP) — Investigators say a young driver was using the social media app Snapchat just before she struck and killed a bicyclist in Sibley County.
A criminal complaint filed against the 16-year-old girl charges her with criminal vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the June death of 56-year-old Phillip Andrey of New Prague. The complaint says the girl told a state trooper she had glanced down only for a second before striking the man.
KARE-TV reports the complaint says the girl’s cell phone shows she was on Snapchat at the time and was going 56 to 66 mph when she entered the gravel shoulder and hit Andrey.
Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com