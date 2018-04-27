TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is investigating a $50 million project in Tupelo after receiving a complaint about its environmental impact.

American Legion Post 49 Commander Mike Pettigrew says he filed the complaint out of concern for Legion Lake, which his post stewards. He tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that a runoff control measure wasn’t ready before construction began and a wetland mitigation plan wasn’t filed.

The project by Fusion Hospitality CEO Bruce Patel includes a senior living community and restaurants. It will span 28 acres, including some wetlands near Legion Lake. Pettigrew says the wetland’s levee was breached last week. Patel says workers breached it and tried to prevent runoff. He says he’s confident permits were filed.

Spokesman Robbie Wilbur says an investigator was on site Wednesday.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com