SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of threatening to shoot up a county’s health and human resources department over a Child Protective Services case.

News outlets report a criminal complaint filed Monday says 28-year-old George Leonard Barnes called an employee of the Nicholas County Department of Health and Human Resources and threatened to “shoot and kill” those inside.

The complaint says that worker works in Child Protective Services and is handling an abuse and neglect case involving Barnes. According to the complaint, the threats came after Barnes made demands about how he wanted the case handled.

He’s been charged with terroristic threatening. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.