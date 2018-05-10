SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Opponents of Utah’s medical marijuana ballot initiative say supporters tried to buy off canvassers asking people to withdraw support for the proposal.

Organizers with Drug Safe Utah filed a complaint with the lieutenant governor’s office Tuesday alleging that the campaign manager of pro-medical marijuana group Utah Patients Coalition tried to illegally buy completed signature-removal forms off a canvasser. Drug Safe Utah opposes the initiative and wants people to remove their signatures from a petition putting it on the ballot.

Medical marijuana supporters say the campaign manager was trying to legally buy opponents’ data to undo the fraud they’d spread. They’ve released a video showing one alleged canvasser using misstatements and falsely claiming to be a county employee.

Enough voter signatures have been verified to put the initiative on the ballot but voters can withdraw their names until Tuesday.