OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A criminal complaint reveals a police officer charged with DUI was driving at speeds topping 100 mph (160 kph) when he was arrested on a Northern California freeway last year.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Eduardo Arrizon’s off-duty arrest in July 2017 was not made public. He was charged in January with driving under the influence. Included are special allegations for reckless driving and driving with a concentration of alcohol over 0.15 — well above the 0.08 limit. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
The 24-year-old Oakland police officer refused to take a preliminary alcohol screening test but later consented to a blood test.
Arrizon joined the force in April 2015. The newspaper says he remains employed with the department.
___
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com