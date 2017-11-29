COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say the inaugural competition for Ohio’s cybersecurity virtual training ground will test some high school and college students’ skills at defending against cyberattacks in real-world scenarios.

They say Friday’s virtual capture-the-flag competition kicks off the first phase of the Ohio Cyber Collaboration Committee’s Cyber Range. That virtual practice space can be used for training and competitions and as a testing environment for government, schools and businesses.

It’s part of a collaboration aimed at strengthening cybersecurity and related training. The state says the effort led by the Ohio National Guard involves over 100 public, private, military and educational organizations.

Columbus State Community College is hosting the first cyber competition for the range. Students from the college and over a dozen central Ohio high schools are expected to participate.