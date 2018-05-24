RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Canadian company plans to resume its search for gold in western South Dakota, but a project manager says Mineral Mountain Resources is still arranging a water source.

The Rapid City Journal reports the company said Thursday it intends to drill nine remaining holes of a 12-hole exploratory project in the next week.

The company earlier this year drilled three holes while searching for gold near Rochford, roughly 35 miles west of Rapid City. Workers drew water from Rapid Creek to lubricate its drill under a temporary water permit from the state that expired May 1.

The company applied for another permit, but withdrew the application to seek other water arrangements. Project manager Kevin Leonard says they’re still pending.

A court challenge to the validity of the project’s exploratory drilling permit is also pending.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com