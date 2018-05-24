RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Canadian company plans to resume its search for gold in western South Dakota, but a project manager says Mineral Mountain Resources is still arranging a water source.
The Rapid City Journal reports the company said Thursday it intends to drill nine remaining holes of a 12-hole exploratory project in the next week.
The company earlier this year drilled three holes while searching for gold near Rochford, roughly 35 miles west of Rapid City. Workers drew water from Rapid Creek to lubricate its drill under a temporary water permit from the state that expired May 1.
The company applied for another permit, but withdrew the application to seek other water arrangements. Project manager Kevin Leonard says they’re still pending.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- State Department warns US citizens in China after employee suffers possible sonic attack
- People who sleep in on weekends avoid dying young, study suggests
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
A court challenge to the validity of the project’s exploratory drilling permit is also pending.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com