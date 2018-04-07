COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina company that agreed to a $2 million settlement with the federal government over accusations of false billings has told patients that it’s closing five doctors’ offices.

News outlets report patients have received letters from Family Medicine Centers of South Carolina saying the offices will close around May 31.

In September, the company agreed to a settlement with the federal government over accusations of false Medicare and TRICARE billings. The company and its co-owner, former chief executive Dr. Stephen Serbin, agreed to pay the government about $2 million to settle the case.

The company denied any wrongdoing and said the financial settlement was a business decision. Federal prosecutors said the company over-billed and over-performed tests.

Company co-founder Peter Stahl says financial reasons caused the office closings.