CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio televangelist’s church and its television station are being sued for allegedly defaulting on a $3.6 million loan from a company that owns hundreds of oil wells around the state.

Beck Energy Corporation filed the lawsuit against Winston Broadcasting Network and Grace Cathedral on Nov. 29. Beck says it loaned the money to the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Falls station in January 2013 to pay a bank mortgage.

The lawsuit says the loan was to have been paid by February 2016. Beck says it requested payment in April and 96-year-old Rev. Ernest Angley wrote back in July saying he would pay “in just a very short, short time.”

Beck claims it never received payment.

The lawsuit seeks damages and foreclosure on church property. An attorney for the church declined to comment.