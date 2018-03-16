CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — A telephone company that serves a Missouri county where a police officer was fatally shot after being sent to the wrong address says it is not responsible for the mistake.
Officer Christopher Ryan Morton was killed March 6 and two officers were wounded after they went to a home in Clinton. Authorities have said a man inside the house, James Waters, shot the officers before dying in a gunfight.
The 911 call the officers responded to came from Windsor, 20 miles from Clinton.
The Kansas City Star reports CenturyLink spokesman Mark Molzen said the company’s investigation found it provided the correct phone number and address after the 911 call.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
Henry County 911 Emergency Communications chairman Ken Scott didn’t disagree, saying the county’s computer assisted dispatching and mapping system may have had an error.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com