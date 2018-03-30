BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A natural gas company is seeking commitments to expand a pipeline that runs through North Dakota.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Alliance Pipeline’s announcement this week comes as the state’s oil and gas regulators are encouraging new infrastructure investment to handle growing volumes of natural gas production.

Alliance Pipeline is seeking commitments from industry to increase transport by 25 percent.

The company receives natural gas from British Columbia, Alberta and North Dakota. It enters North Dakota in Renville County and travels southeast to Richland County.

Alliance spokesman Alan Roth says the expansion would require three additional compressor stations in North Dakota located near Maxbass, Munster and Lisbon, if approved. The company proposes putting the expanded pipeline into service by the end of 2021.

