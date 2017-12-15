MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A company selected to provide health care for Alabama’s prisons is being sued by the state of Mississippi for its alleged role in a bribery scheme.
The Alabama Department of Corrections says it picked the Pennsylvania-based Wexford Health Sources to provide medical care in state prisons. Contract negotiations should be complete by February.
But Wexford is among a dozen companies sued by the state of Mississippi in February for allegedly using consultants to pay bribes and kickbacks to then-Mississippi prison commissioner Chris Epps. He was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison in May in a bribery scheme.
A spokesman for the Alabama Department of Corrections hasn’t returned a message seeking comment on whether the agency knew about the allegations. A Wexford representative also didn’t return an email seeking comment.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW