MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A company selected to provide health care for Alabama’s prisons is being sued by the state of Mississippi for its alleged role in a bribery scheme.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says it picked the Pennsylvania-based Wexford Health Sources to provide medical care in state prisons. Contract negotiations should be complete by February.

But Wexford is among a dozen companies sued by the state of Mississippi in February for allegedly using consultants to pay bribes and kickbacks to then-Mississippi prison commissioner Chris Epps. He was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison in May in a bribery scheme.

A spokesman for the Alabama Department of Corrections hasn’t returned a message seeking comment on whether the agency knew about the allegations. A Wexford representative also didn’t return an email seeking comment.