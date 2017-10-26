PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.

The Department of Environmental Protection tells Intercontinental Export Import Inc. to immediately provide the inventory and within 10 days submit plans for complying with its environmental permits, including proof of proper disposal.

The DEP also has ordered detailed inventories at other sites owned by associated companies and payment of a $60,622 penalty under a previous settlement.

The 420,000-foot (130,000-meter) warehouse property is owned by Intercontinental based in Columbia, which says it buys and sells an array of recycled plastics worldwide.

A company representative, Somil Desai, says they’ve been working on site with local officials.